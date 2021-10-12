CAA Signs Michelle Williams

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams.

Williams currently stars opposite Tom Hardy in the Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which set a pandemic-era record during its opening weekend and has since earned more than $185 million at the global box office . She reprises her role from 2018’s Venom, which grossed more than $855 million worldwide.

She recently completed shooting on Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film The Fablemans, based loosely on his childhood, as well as Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, which marks her fourth collaboration with the filmmaker.

In 2019, Williams earned a Emmy Award and a SAG Award in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the critically acclaimed FX limited series Fosse/Verdon.

She continues to be represented by John LaViolette at Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, LaViolette, & Feldman and ID.