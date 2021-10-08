Channel 4 Invests In ‘Stand Up Sketch Show’ And ‘Bamous’ Producer

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has invested in ITV2’s Stand Up Sketch Show and BBC3’s Bamous producer Spirit Studios.

Spirit Studios, which was founded as Spirit Media by former Endemol digital boss Peter Cowley (pictured) and Matt Campion, becomes the latest producer to join C4’s Indie Growth Fund, which sees the broadcaster invest and take minority stakes in production companies including David Olusoga’s Uplands Television and Walter Iuzollino’s Eagle Eye Drama.

Indie Growth Fund head Caroline Murphy hailed Spirit’s “passion, vision and creativity”, with the outfit also behind podcasts for the likes of BBC Sounds, Spotify, Audible and Red Bull.

Cowley described a “significant moment” in Spirit’s journey. “We’re thrilled to have Channel 4 help us scale our businesses, as we continue to disrupt the industry on our journey to become a powerhouse indie of the future,” he said.

Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund now features 16 production companies including eight that have joined since 2020, with a focus on indies based outside of London and run by people from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Simon and Jonathan Chinn’s Lightbox exited the Growth Fund last year.