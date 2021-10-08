Gone & Forgotten: ‘Bull’ Barely Mentions Benny In Season 6 Premiere Following Freddy Rodriguez’s Exit

Freddy Rodriguez’s Benny was at the center on the action in Bull‘s Season 5 finale, running for office, leaving TAC, dropping out of the race and ultimately returning to TAC. But, following the May exit of Rodriguez alongside the departure of series showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron after an investigation, Benny has been quickly erased from the show.

His fate was revealed in a fleeting remark during tonight’s Season 6 premiere: “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome singing ‘Mi amore’ to his Italian bride.” Turns out that Benny moved to Italy and married a woman he had known for a month after meeting her online. As Bull (Michael Weatherly) remarked philosophically, “True love won’t be denied.”

Rodriguez was an original Bull cast member who had been on the show for five seasons until his May exit.