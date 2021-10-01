Broadway Extends Covid Vaccine & Mask Requirements Through End Of 2021

All 41 Broadway theaters will continue to require Covid vaccinations for audience members, performers, backstage crew and venue staff at least through the end of the year, the Broadway League announced today.

Audiences also will be required to wear masks inside the theaters at least for the remainder of 2021, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.

The announcement extends the Covid protocol policy that’s been in place since Broadway resumed performances in July. At that time, the League said it would review the procedures in the fall. Theater owners will again review the policies by Dec. 1 for performances starting Jan. 3, 2022.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League said in a statement, “We know that with these policies in place through the end of the year, we will continue to help our audiences feel safe and to deliver them the thrill of Broadway night after night.”

Under the policy, audience members over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport. (Guests age 12-18 may use a government-issued ID or school ID with no photo required.) Fully vaccinated means on the date of the performance the guest is at least 14 days after a second dose of a two dose Covid vaccine or at least 14 days after a single dose of an approved single dose Covid vaccine.

Guests under 12 need proof of one of the following: a negative Covid PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative Covid rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. All test results must clearly show the date and time of the test.