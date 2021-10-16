Britney Spears Vents On Instagram While Celebrating An Early Christmas

An angry Britney Spears vented on Instagram earlier today, offering her fears for the future and anger at the system that kept her in a custodial arrangement for many years.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake!!!,” she wrote. “For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me!!!”

Among the complaints were overly aggressive paparazzi. “I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do … it’s like they want me to do something crazy 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! So like I said I’m fearful of doing something wrong,” she said.

She added: “I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!! I’m celebrating Christmas 🎄 way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business 💼 which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all 🌹!!!

Spears now faces a Nov. 12 hearing that will likely mark the end of her conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been already removed from his role as overseer of her life and career. A CPA has been appointed as a temporary co-conservator until at least December 31.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.