Buyers Snap Up ‘Controlling Britney Spears’; Michael Caine Raindance Honor; BBC3 Recommissions Dance Format – Global Briefs

Buyers Snap Up ‘Controlling Britney Spears’

UK pay-TV giant Sky and 17 other global networks have picked up FX/Hulu’s Britney Spears conservatorship follow up. Canada’s Crave, Australia’s Channel Nine, New Zealand’s Three network and Discovery in Italy, the Philippines and Poland have also acquired Controlling Britney Spears, which comes off the back of the landmark Framing Britney Spears from earlier this year. The doc, from Red Arrow Studios label Left/Right and The New York Times, moves the Spears story on to examine precisely how the controversial conservatorship controlled her life. It aired on FX/Hulu last month.

Michael Caine Raindance Honor

Not-retired actor Michael Caine will receive the Raindance Icon Award during this year’s Raindance Film Festival in London. The fest is set to open on October 27 with the UK theatrical premiere of Caine’s latest film, Best Sellers, which the actor recently suggested might be his last acting role, before he quickly rowed back on the comments. The movie stars Caine alongside Aubrey Plaza as a cranky retired author who reluctantly embarks on a final book tour to help out a young publisher. “Britain excels at independent film,” said Michael Caine. “The British film industry makes exceptional independent films, some of which I’ve have the pleasure to act in. I am honoured and proud to be a part of the British Film Industry. It’s a place where low-budget films can thrive, where all kinds of stories can be told, and where people from all backgrounds can prosper. Raindance is a vital part of this. I’m deeply honoured to receive this year’s Raindance Icon Award.”

BBC3 Recommissions Dance Format

BBC3 has commissioned a second series of Jamie Laing/KK Harris-hosted dance format I Like The Way U Move. Produced by BBC Studios, the show launched on BBC iPlayer yesterday and sees single professional dancers and rookie non-dancers compete to find a connection both on and off the dance floor. It is one of a string of recent BBC3 entertainment formats as the channel prepares to return to linear TV in January.