BBC1/Amazon Round Off ‘Very British Scandal’ Cast; Charity Launches Wellbeing Hub; Refreshed C5 News Gears Up For Launch – Global Briefs

BBC1 And Amazon Round Off ‘Very British Scandal’ Cast

BBC1 and Amazon Studios have rounded off the cast for Sarah Phelps’ upcoming drama A Very British Scandal. The likes of Poldark’s Richard McCabe, Fortitude’s Phoebe Nicholls and Trial of Christine Keeler’s Amanda Drew will join Claire Foy, Paul Bettany and Julia Davis in Blueprint Pictures’ three-part series, which tells of the scandal of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. It follows 2018’s A Very English Scandal from the same networks and producer, which won multiple awards, was penned by Russell T Davies and starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. Sony Pictures Television is international distributor of A Very British Scandal.

Film And TV Charity Launches Wellbeing Hub

The Film and TV Charity has launched a wellbeing hub as part of its 12-month mental health campaign. The hub includes a ‘directory of common industry risk factors’ for freelancers, alongside a wellbeing ‘check-in quiz’ and animated film entitled Let’s Reset. The charity announced its mental health campaign earlier this month, which is being backed by some of the UK’s biggest broadcast heavyweights.

Refreshed C5 News Readies For Launch

ViacomCBS-owned UK network Channel 5’s refreshed 60-minute news programme has set its launch date, kicking off in just two weeks’ time with a new-look set. Rather than two 30-minute blocks as is the current state of play, the programme will run from 5pm-6pm each weeknight and be hosted by Sian Williams and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije. The move had to be greenlit by UK regulator Ofcom and makes space for C5 to air lengthier news investigations and popular rebooted quiz format Eggheads at 6.30pm.