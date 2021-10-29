Brian Graden Media Bolsters Development Team With John Magennis As SVP & Bri Reed As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning production company Brian Graden Media is expanding its development team, tapping John Magennis as Senior Vice President of Development and Bri Reed as Manager of Development. They join longtime BGM development executives Dave Mace EVP, Development, Ben Jehoshua SVP, Development, and Catherine Keithley Lawson SVP, Development and Current.

Producer-development exec Magennis moves to Brian Graden Media from Lionsgate’s unscripted pod Wallin Chambers Entertainment where he developed numerous series including HBO Max’s House of Ho, Pantaya and Amazon’s Derbez Family Vacation (De Viaje Con Los Derbez) and AwesomenessTV’s Going Garcia. Additionally, Magennis sold a number of presentations and pilots to networks including Bravo, E!, OWN, Lifetime, YouTube, and TBS. Prior to his time at Wallin Chambers, Magenis was the Executive Producer of Development for NBCUniversal’s Peacock Productions, where he developed non-fiction series and specials in science and technology, music, pop culture, and true crime; including Oxygen’s ground-breaking series Final Appeal.

On the producing front, Magennis also served as the showrunner of Discovery’s Ultimate Homes and Epic Mancave Builds, Animal Planet’s Ultimate Animal Cribs, The Pool Master, and Ultimate Pools, Executive Producer of AwesomenessTV’s Going Garcia, Co-Executive Producer of HBO Max’s House of Ho, Co-Executive Producer of Nat Geo’s Ultimate Survival Alaska, Supervising Producer of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice as well as NBC’s Love In the Wild.

“We are very excited to announce the hiring of John Magennis as Senior Vice President, Development,” said BGM Executive Vice President, Dave Mace. “John is extremely creative and has a proven track record in this industry overseeing all aspects of unscripted programming as a seasoned showrunner, casting director, and development executive. He comes with an honest, open-minded, and forward-thinking mindset that we believe makes him an invaluable resource to our company and network partners alike.”

In her new role as Manager of Development, Reed will help to develop a variety of projects for the company as a whole. A recent graduate from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor with a BFA in Theater Design and Production, Reed has held internships in casting and development with Paris Films and Bunim-Murray.

“Bri Reed brings a fresh perspective to the current needs of development and programming. We are excited to welcome her to the BGM team and look forward to bringing new and exciting projects to the market,” said BGM Executive Vice President, Dave Mace.

Brian Graden Media is coming off its fourth Emmy nomination for Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and is currently in production on the second season of Instant Influencer with ZHC, which premiered October 27 on YouTube Originals.

Brian Graden Media is represented by ICM Partners.