Brad Weston’s Makeready Moves To Endeavor Content In Multi-Year Joint Venture Film & TV Pact

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has made a partnership with veteran producer and former studio executive Brad Weston and his Makeready banner. They’ve made a multi-year deal to finance and produce film, TV and documentary content. It positions Weston to become a cornerstone content supplier to the global film/TV studio that just generated the Venice prize-winner The Lost Daughter and the hit Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Makeready will become a label of Endeavor Content, with full development and production funding, as well as all of Endeavor Content’s studio and production infrastructure. EC will provide Makeready with the resources to build a formidable slate of premium, filmmaker- and talent-driven film, TV series and documentaries across all platforms. Joining Weston at Makeready will be Oscar Montemayor and Liz Zorn. Weston is in talks to bring in a senior executive in the next few weeks.

Led by EC’s head of film Alexis Garcia and head of TV Joe Hipps, Makeready and Endeavor Content are already in development on multiple film and TV projects. That includes the English-language remake of the Academy Award-winning film Another Round, producing with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. Deadline revealed that deal in April.

Weston started Makeready in 2017 after exiting as president and CEO of New Regency. During a run there that began in 2011, New Regency won 12 Oscars out of 34 nominations with films that included Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant, Adam McKay’s The Big Short, and back-to-back Best Picture winners Birdman and 12 Years a Slave. David Fincher’s Gone Girl and Darren Aronofsky’s biblical epic Noah were also part of that run. Before that, Weston held the president of production title at both Paramount Pictures and Dimension Films.

Makeready had a deal at eOne, and after Queen & Slim, the studio has two films in post-production: the Quinn Shephard-directed Not Okay with Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien starring for Searchlight Pictures and Hulu, and A Thousand and One, the feature debut of A.V. Rockwell, which Focus Features will distribute and which Makeready made with producing partners Sight Unseen and Hillman Grad. Chang Can Dunk is in production at Disney+.

“I’m really grateful to Graham, Chris, Alexis and Joe and so happy to be in this new partnership with everyone at Endeavor Content,” Weston said. “I like them all so much and we are completely aligned in the material we want to make, and how we want to go about doing that. It’s an exciting time in our business as we settle into a new ecosystem, I’m really hopeful we will be able to provide quality projects at scale as a byproduct of this new partnership.”

Said EC’s Garcia: “We’re excited to continue building on our already successful relationship with Brad. With the need for content exploding, joining forces presents an even greater opportunity to harness the strengths of our companies to develop our dream film and TV projects that drive culture and set a standard for the industry, while working with best in class creative voices and talent.”