Bobby Flay Set To Leave Food Network After 27 Years

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Bobby Flay is set to leave the Discovery-owned cable channel after talks on a new contract broke down, sources confirmed to Deadline.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, Flay’s contract expires at the end of the year, at which time Flay will exit. Talks had been ongoing but both sides were far apart on financial terms.

The development comes on the heels of Food Network closing a massive new deal with another long-time star, Guy Fieri, in May. The massive new three-year contract is said to be worth $80 million and more than doubled Fieri’s previous deal to make him the top-paid chef on cable TV.

Deadline has reached out to both Food Network and Flay’s representative for comment.

Flay has been with Food Network since 1994, the cable channel’s first year on-air.

Since then he has hosted numerous series and specials including the original Grillin’ and Chillin’ and more recently Beat Bobby Flay and Brunch at Bobby’s. He also has appeared on several Food Network game shows including Chopped, Iron Chef America, Worst Cooks in America, The Best Thing I Ever Ate and The Next Food Network Star, among others. He also recently hosted The Flay List series with his daughter Sophie.

Flay is the owner and executive chef of several restaurants including Amalfi in Las Vegas, Gato in New York and Bobby’s Burger Palace, with locations in eleven states. An author of several cookbooks, he also has been featured on the Great Chefs television series.

Deadline’s Dade Hayes contributed to this story.