×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

IATSE Members “Deserve Respect” Says Union As Strike Authorization Ballots Hit Inboxes This AM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Screams With $11.6M Thursday; Second-Best Preview Night Of Covid Era
Read the full story

Tyler Perry & Jason Blum Team For The First Time On Feature ‘Help’ – BlumFest

Blumhouse Fest
Blumhouse

At the second annual BlumFest today, producers Tyler Perry and Jason Blum announced their first feature production together, the thriller entitled Help.

Alan McElroy (Star Trek: Discovery, Wrong Turn) is set to write and direct Help. Cameras will roll in Atlanta next year at the Tyler Perry Studios. Tyler Perry and Jason Blum are producers on the film, along with Tim Palen under Perry and Palen’s Peachtree and Vine label.

Blumhouse has the Universal/Miramax sequel Halloween Kills hitting theaters and streaming service Peacock on Oct. 15. That movie which has Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode and returns David Gordon Green behind the camera is projected to make at least $50M. The first movie opened to $76.2M in 2018, currently the third best debut at the domestic B.O. in October and finaled at $159.3M stateside and $255.6M WW.

More news will be breaking today out of BlumFest.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad