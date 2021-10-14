‘Blindspotting’ Renewed For Season 2 At Starz

Starz is doubling down on Blindspotting. The pay network has ordered a second season of the TV spin-off sequel after the first season premiered in June.

The series centers on Ashley, played by Jasmine Cephas Jones, who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

Rafael Casal, who created the series with Daveed Diggs, plays Miles in addition to serving as showrunner.

Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, and Helen Hunt also star.

Casal also exec produces alongside Diggs, Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, and Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Starz’ SVP, Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair oversees for the network with Maggie Leung and Claire Wendlandt overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate.

“The award-worthy artistry and creativity that Rafael, Daveed and the entire Blindspotting team poured into the series took the comedy genre to a new level and I can’t wait to see what they have in store for season two,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz. “The series deservedly garnered critical acclaim and is a wonderful example of our programming mandate focused on unique, authentic stories by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.”

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for season one and have been hard at work for the last few months crafting the next chapter of this Bay story. We are so excited to bring the next season to life with the incredible artistry of our cast and crew, and our partners Starz and Lionsgate. They done fucked around and gave us more runway, so welcome back to the ordeal,” added Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.