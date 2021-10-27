Bill Murray Hints He Appears In Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

According to a German newspaper and Google Translate, Bill Murray may be taking his superpowers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with the reputable German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine, the often-unpredictable actor let slip the words, “You know, recently I made a Marvel movie.”

The context was, apparently, a question about working with directors multiple times, given that Murray was promoting his current 9th collaboration with Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch. Murray was using said Marvel movie to explain why he favors certain directors.

Regarding the Marvel project he said, “I got to know the director – and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director.”

The actor went on to explain, “And with the cheerleader story Bring It Onhe made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed…”

Now, Bring It On was directed by Peyton Reed, whose last three projects happen to be Ant-Man, Ant-Man And The Wasp and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is set for 2023.

Thus, it seems Bill Murray may be entering the MCU via Quantumania. But don’t expect him to reprise his role.

“Now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie,” said Murray. “But I don’t think I need that experience a second time.”

Deadline reached out to Disney for comment but did not hear back.

See Murray’s entire answer from Frankfurter Allgemeine below.

You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won’t tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise…Let’s put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don’t think I need that experience a second time. And to come back to your previous question: I have mostly had a pretty good knack for avoiding the nasties of this industry. Fortunately, most good artists are also good people. At least that’s how I experience it with my friends.