Bill Clinton Admitted To UCI Medical Center For Non-Covid Related Infection

Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to UCI Medical Center in Orange to receive treatment for a non-Covid related infection, his spokesman said.

Spokesman Angel Urena said that Clinton was admitted on Tuesday evening. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” he said. CNN reported that Clinton had a uninary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, a condition known as sepsis. He had been in California for an event related to the Clinton Foundation, the network reported.

His physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, released a statement in which they said that Clinton was diagnosed with the infection when taken to UCI Medical Center, and was admitted for close monitoring. He also was given antibiotics and fluids.

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” they said, adding that after two days his white blood cell count was trending down “and he is responding to antibiotics well.”

They said that the California medical team was in “constant communication” with his New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist.

“We hope to have him home soon,” they said.

Clinton, 75, underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004. He had two coronary stents implanted in 2010 after complaining of chest pains. He’s also been public about going on a strict, largely plant based diet.

On CNN, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said that he talked with Clinton’s doctors and that he was still in the ICU, but primarily for privacy reasons. His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also is in Southern California. She has been promoting her new novel, State of Terror, with Louise Penny.