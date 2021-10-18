Betty Gilpin To Headline & EP ‘Blood Sugar’ Series In Works At HBO

HBO is developing Blood Sugar, a series starring and executive produced by Emmy-nominated GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin, from Annapurna.

In Blood Sugar, written by Duke Merriman (Monos) and Preston Thompson (Kids In Love), when the Sharks of Shark Tank laugh the delightful Margot Schultz and her frozen food business off stage, little do they know, they’re setting in motion one of the funniest, bloodiest and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen.

Claire Wilson (Gangs of London) serves as showrunner on the project with Lucy Tcherniak (Angelyne) set to direct. The two executive produce with Gilpin, Merriman and Thompson as well as Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug and Patrick Chu for Annapurna, and Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures.

For Gilpin, Blood Sugar joins a packed slate. She plays one of the leads of Showtime’s upcoming drama series Three Women, based on the bestselling nonfiction book by Lisa Tadeo. She also stars opposite Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Starz’s upcoming Watergate drama series Gaslit and will appear in the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar, starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman. Gilpin, a three-time Emmy nominee for her work in the hit Netflix series GLOW, was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s film The Tomorrow War and also lead the Universal Pictures/Blumhouse Productions film The Hunt. She is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

British writer-producer Wilson adapted with Mike Leslie John Le Carre’s The Little Drummer Girl for BBC1 and AMC. She is currently serving as executive producer and showrunner on Amazon’s upcoming series The Power. Projects in development include European thriller The Hunt for Red Productions/ Studio Canal Plus and psychological mystery thriller The Galapagos Affair for Filmnation. Wilson is repped by UTA and 42.

Tcherniak is director-producer on Peacock’s Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum. Her series credits also include The End of the F***ing World and Wanderlust. She is repped by CAA, Grandview, Independent Talent Group and Jackoway.

Merriman served as an Executive Producer on Alejandro Landes’ film Monos, which won the 2019 Sundance World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award. He is currently co-writing Landes’ next feature for Imperative Entertainment.

At the age of 20, Thompson wrote Kids In Love, which was released in 2016 starring Will Poulter and Cara Delevingne. He also wrote the feature Pixie and is next set to adapt the Agatha Christie novel Endless Night for Studio Canal & The Picture Company. He also is developing the animated feature Migos Save The World with Stephen Love, Carl Jones & The Migos, and Come To Mana with Automatik. On the TV side, Thompson sold an original series to Netflix with Teley-Vision attached to produce. He is repped by CAA, Grandview and United Agents.

Clubhouse Pictures is repped by Felker Toczek Gelman Suddleson.