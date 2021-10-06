‘Better Things’ To End With Season 5 On FX As Pamela Adlon Wraps Sam Fox’s Story (For Now)

The upcoming fifth season of Pamela Adlon’s acclaimed FX comedy-drama Better Things will be its last. Ordered last year, Season 5 is filming for a 2022 premiere.

“I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world and want the world to be seen,” Adlon said in a statement to Deadline. “Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and re-discover Better Things. This is gonna be a wrap on Sam Fox (for now). See you at the after party.”

Adlon executive produces, writes, directs, showruns and stars in Better Things, which tells the story of Sam Fox (Adlon), a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her daughters Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Whether she’s earning a living, navigating her daughters’ changing lives or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor.

In conjunction with Better Things‘ Season 5 pickup in July 2020, Adlon also signed a new overall deal with the studio behind the award-winning series, FX Productions, and she has been developing new scripted and unscripted programming for FX as well as potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

The semi-autobiographical Better Things won a Peabody Award in 2017 and landed on a number of lists as one of the best television shows of the decade. For her role, Adlon received a 2017 and 2018 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, a 2018 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. The series also has earned a WGA Award nomination and five TCA Award nominations.

Adlon has spoken out often on social issues. The multi-hyphenated, who has directed every episode of Better Things since the start of Season 2, was among the first celebrities to express solidarity with crews as their union, IATSE, prepares for a potential strike as they seek better working condition.