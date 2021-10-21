Bernard David Jones Pilot ‘Remember’ Gets WarnerMedia OneFifty Grant

EXCLUSIVE: Bernard David Jones’ pilot Remember has headed into pre-production, after receiving a WarnerMedia OneFifty grant supporting the early stages of its development.

Remember is a dramedy that follows a forgetful millennial and his four best friends as they navigate queer love, rocky careers, and the ups and downs of friendship, while realizing that his forgetfulness is more serious than imagined.

Jones wrote the series, in which he’s also set to star, and is producing it with Gem Little, with Tari Wariebi serving as its director. Casting for most roles is still being finalized.

Jones previously found a series regular role in ABC’s The Mayor and will next appear on the TV side in Scroll Wheel of Time opposite Laci Mosely and Jerry Minor. The actor’s TV credits also include BET’s Twenties, TBS’ Meet the Browns and House of Payne, VH1 Television’s Single Ladies, the digital comedy series Shitty Boyfriends produced by Lisa Kudrow, in which he starred opposite Sandra Oh, and Lee Daniels’ Fox comedy pilot Our People. His film credits include Netflix’s Uncorked, in which he starred opposite Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance; the Tribeca-premiering Crown Vic, in which he appeared opposite Thomas Jane and Bridget Moynahan; and IFC Midnight feature Plus One.

WarnerMedia OneFifty is an artist studio inspired by the nearly 100-year tradition of innovation at its parent company, which elevates and invests in creators with unique voices as they develop content across film, TV, digital and other spaces. Jones’ pilot joins a slate of episodic projects supported by OneFifty that also includes Edwina Owens Elliott’s Winona, Inc. and Larime Taylor’s Sex on Wheels.

Jones is represented by APA and Brave Artists Management.