Berlin Film Festival Aiming To Return As Fully Physical Event In 2022

Organizers of the Berlin Film Festival have confirmed that they are planning a fully in-person event for 2022, following the pandemic-disrupted hybrid edition of 2021.

The fest said it would prioritize on-site activity but would continue to offer online formats. The move follows the likes of Cannes and Venice returning to primarily physical editions this year, albeit with restrictions in place. Berlinale chiefs today said the health of guests and employees was central to planning and hygiene rules will be in action, with further info on those to be communicated in November.

Industry activity at the aforementioned festivals has, however, continued to be primarily online. Berlinale’s industry wing, including the European Film Market and the Co-Production Market, will return to the Gropius Bau and the Marriott Hotel for 2022 but will also offer hybrid online events, organizers added.

“We are very happy to return to the big screen with the festival in February: with a multifaceted film program, red carpets, stars and a great Berlinale audience,” commented Berlinale’s directing duo, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. “The need for the festival experience and on-site encounters is great in both the industry and the public. The experiences of the last months have shown that face-to-face events can take place safely and successfully and how important they are for dialogue and exchange. “

As previously announced, the festival will run February 10-20 next year. The European Film Market will be held February 10-17, the Co-Production Market will be held February 12-16, and Berlinale Talents will run 12-17.