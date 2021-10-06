Bellamy Young To Co-Star In ABC Drama Series ‘Promised Land’

Former Scandal star Bellamy Young is returning to ABC as a lead opposite John Ortiz in Promised Land, a Latinx family drama starring Ortiz and Christina Ochoa.

Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Young will play Margaret Honeycroft, a hotel magnate and longtime nemesis of vineyard owner Joe Sandoval (Ortiz).

Ochoa stars as Veronica Sandoval, along with Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy.

Lopez executive produces with Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group, with Maggie Malina and Cuesta. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

Young is maybe best known for her portrayal of President Mellie Grant on ABC/Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal, a role which earned her a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress. She most recently starred alongside Michael Sheen on Fox’s Prodigal Son, which wrapped its second season earlier this year. Young also was recently seen in Disney and Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time and Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings for Netflix. Young is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.