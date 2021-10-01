‘Beba’: Neon Takes Global Rights To Documentary From Rebeca Huntt

Neon has acquired worldwide rights to Beba, the debut film by New York Afro-Latina artist Rebeca Huntt that recently made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, earning rave reviews. The 16mm feature of poetry and interview footage will debut in 2022.

Huntt undertakes an unflinching exploration of her own identity in the coming-of-age documentary/cinematic memoir. Reflecting on her childhood and adolescence in New York City as the daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother, she investigates the historical, societal and generational trauma she’s inherited and ponders how those ancient wounds have shaped her, while simultaneously considering the universal truths that connect us all as humans. Huntt searches for a way to forge her own creative path amid a landscape of intense racial and political unrest as an Afro-Latina artist hungry for knowledge and yearning for connection.

Huntt wrote and direct and produced with Sofia Geld. Oscar nominee Petra Costa, Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacote-Capiga serve as the pic’s executive producers.

Neon’s Mason Speta negotiated the deal with the UTA Independent Film Group, who represented the sale of the film. UTA also reps Huntt.

Neon is opening their Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Titane today.