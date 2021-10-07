BBC Studios Sells Sir David Attenborough’s ‘Green Planet’ To Multiple Global Networks

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/12/2019 - Programme Name: Green Planet - TX: n/a - Episode: Green Planet - First Look (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, MONDAY 9TH DECEMBER, 2019* Sir David Attenborough - (C) BBC - Photographer: Sam Barker

Sir David Attenborough’s latest BBC natural history landmark The Green Planet has sold to networks worldwide ahead of next week’s Mipcom.

Producer-distributor BBC Studios revealed a raft of pre-sales today to more than a dozen territories, including Channel Nine in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, Radio-Canada and BBC Earth channels across Africa, Asia and MENA.

Launching on BBC1 later this year and co-produced with PBS and other European networks, The Green Planet will be the first immersive portrayal of an unseen, inter-connected world, full of remarkable new behaviour, emotional stories and surprising heroes in the plant world.

It utilises technological advances and new discoveries to travel beyond the power of the human eye.

BBCS content sales director Louise McNab said: “The BBCS Natural History Unit sets the standard for natural history TV, regarded as leaders in their field for delivering timeless, inspiring and unmissable global event television.”