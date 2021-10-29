BBC Studios Consolidates Distribution Once Again, Nick Percy To Lead Global Markets Unit As Jon Penn Departs

BBC Studios has consolidated its APAC and EMEA Distribution units into one single unified business, promoting Nick Percy to oversee it as APAC chief Jon Penn reveals his departure.

The Global Markets unit’s formation means the BBC’s commercial outfit now has just three distribution hubs – Global, Americas and UK. BBC Studios said the move, which came following a strategic review, reflects the media industry’s “rapid transformation” and will “help to ensure simplified decision-making across territories and between all lines of business.”

The Global Markets unit will launch on January 31 2022 under the leadership of London-based Percy, who joined BBC Studios in 2010 and has been EMEA lead since April 2020. Once operating, regional commercial leads Phil Hardman (GM & SVP Asia), Natasha Hussain (SVP MENA), Ding Ke (GM Greater China), Fiona Lang (GM ANZ), Salim Mukaddam (SVP Content Sales Markets EMEA) and Arran Tindall (SVP Key Markets EMEA) will all report to him.

Penn, who didn’t apply for the leadership role, will stay with the company for a period of time to work on central projects as well as helping with the transition. Penn was promoted to his current role two years ago, at which point Asia, Australia and New Zealand were combined to form APAC.

Paul Dempsey, BBC Studios President Global Distribution, praised Penn’s “excellent leadership”, which saw the launch of BBC First, BBC Earth, Britbox and a production arm in Australia.

Dempsey welcomed Percy as a “strategic and talented leader who understands the complexities of the Global Markets regions.”