Jacob Scipio To Co-Star Opposite Leslie Grace In Warner Bros. and DC’s ‘Batgirl’

EXCLUSIVE: Bad Boys For Life breakout Jacob Scipio is set to join Leslie Grace in Warner Bros. and DC Films Batgirl. J.K. Simmons is on also on board to reprise his role of Commissioner Gordon. Grace recently landed the role of Barbara Gordon with Scipio’s Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helming.

The film will bow on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. Christina Hodson penned the script with Kristin Burr producing.

While plot details are under wraps, it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane. Details behind who Scipio is playing are also unknown.

After making the turn as the main baddie in Bad Boys For Life, Scipio will follow that up with a fun role opposite Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 4. He also has the Netflix pic Pieces of Her. He is repped by ICM Partners, Luber Roklin and attorney Jeff Bernstein.