‘Batgirl’: DC Gives First Look At Concept Art For The Live-Action HBO Max Film

DC Fandome

Although the movie hasn’t begun production yet, DC gave a first-look at the concept art for their live-action Batgirl.

In July, Leslie Grace was tapped to play Barbara Gordon after her breakout performance in In The Heights.

Grace joined the directors, Adil El Arbi and Bill Fallah, and screenwriter Christina Hodson at today’s DC Fandome to talk about how excited she is to play the character, and give a glimpse into what Barbara is going to look like.

While they couldn’t say much, they did reveal that the new Batgirl will wear her traditional cowl, rather than mask, and will definitely have red hair.

The film is slated to premiere on HBO Max in 2022.

