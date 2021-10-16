Barry Allen Gets Fresh Look Ahead Of ‘The Flash’ Season 8 Debut With Gold Boots Addition – DC FanDome

Gold boots are made for running and that’s just what they’ll do in the latest look at Barry Allen’s fresh getup ahead of The Flash‘s Season 8 premiere.

On Saturday during DC’s virtual Fandome event, star Grant Gustin gave fans of the long-running CW superhero drama a glimpse at the hero’s newest accessory – the gold boots from the original DC comic books.

“[The boots are] the final element that’s been missing,” Gustin said during the fan event. “I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books – with the exception of those gold boots. I’ve always felt that those boots would be the finale touch.”

The Flash’s new look, which you can view below, also touts a fresh crest and wings.

CW brings back The Flash for Season 8 with the five-part “Armageddon” even starting Tuesday, November 16. Based on the DC characters, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Eric Wallace,Sarah Schechter, Jonathan Butler and Gabriel Garza.

Elsewhere during DC FanDome’s Saturday run, DC boss Jim Lee shared a new mission statement for one of the comic giant’s most-known heroes.

“Truth, Justice and A Better Tomorrow” will be the supe’s new motto, Lee said. t will succeed Superman’s longtime slogan, “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”

“Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him foward with this new mission statement,” DC shared in a statement.