Banijay Makes Classical Music Play With Renaud Capuçon Talent Deal

Banijay is pushing into the classical music space after pairing with renowned French violinist Renaud Capuçon on a talent deal.

Capuçon will help coach and manage the next generation of soloists, elevating performers that are yet to be discovered and producing classical music concerts in France and beyond. Additionally, the Banijay scheme will aid classical music talent in carving out their own standout image to enhance their prospects on stage and in recording.

While focusing initially on dismantling barriers between talented soloists and a classical music career, Banijay said the deal will likely expand to on-screen production in the future.

During a 25-year career, Capuçon has mostly overseen the artistic direction of festivals, although he has also been a teacher.