Banijay Sets Up Scripted Label Led By ‘Intergalactic’ And ‘Good Karma Hospital’ Producer Iona Vrolyk

Iona Vrolyk
Iona Vrolyk (right) and Julie Gearey

Banijay UK is launching a scripted label led by Intergalactic and Good Karma Hospital producer Iona Vrolyk.

Vrolyk, who has been a development exec for Banijay-owned Peaky Blinders producer Tiger Aspect since 2013, will launch Double Dutch with immediate effect.

The label is targeting popular, character-led returning series and will link up with key collaborators such as showrunner Julie Gearey, with whom Vrolyk has worked on Sky One’s Intergalactic and ITV2’s mid-2000s show Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Vrolyk said the pair already have “exciting developments underway.”

Banijay UK CEO Lucinda Hicks hailed Vrolyk’s “rock-solid reputation for delivering popular, returning titles.”

“She understands how to be commercial but won’t compromise on creative ambition,” she added. “Start-ups are hard, we all know that, but when you have exceptional talent like Iona at the helm, the decision to just go for it is made easy.”

Last week, Banijay signed an exclusive deal with Travels With My Father comedian Jack Whitehall.

