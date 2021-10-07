Paramount Bashes Bam Margera’s “Baseless” Move To Stop ‘Jackass Forever’ From Coming Out

The much-delayed latest flick in the Jackass franchise is finally set to come out in early 2022, a date Paramount Pictures wants to stick to — despite the best legal efforts of Bam Margera.

“Margera’s lawsuit is baseless,” said attorneys for the ViacomCBS-owned studio, MTV, fellow Jackasser Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine, EP Spike Jonze and others against the wide ranging legal action ex-skateboard thrillseeker Margera filed back in August after being pink slipped from Jackass Forever.

“His claims seeking to enjoin Jackass Forever improperly targetDefendants’ protected speech and are precluded as a matter of law,” a memorandum accompanying the Jenner & Block LLP penned special motion adds. “This Court should strike them.”

“Separate and apart from its legal insufficiency, Margera’s complaint is riddled with outright lies: Margera alleges that Knoxville, Tremaine, and Jonze accosted him in a rehab facility and browbeat him into signing a draconian sobriety contract (they did not, infra at II.A); that he was fraudulently induced and coerced into signing his talent agreement with Paramount (he was not, infra at II.C); that Paramount hired a doctor who forced him to take a “cocktail of pills” that Paramount supposedly prescribed for him against his will (that is absurd and never happened, infra at II.B); that he complied with the Wellness Program (he breached it, infra at II.D); and that he was terminated for taking Adderall, which he claims was prescribed

for him (it was not—he admitted that he bought it off the street—infra at II.D),” the paperwork filed on October 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court declares in some detail (read it here).

The Paramount and Jackass parties want a hearing in front on Judge Robert Draper the day after Halloween to argue their case in person and kick a portion of the Browne George Ross O’Brien Annaguey & Ellis represented ex-franchise star Bam’s claims to the curb.

Fired from Jackass Forever in August 2020 because of a violation of the self-described Wellness Agreement that was mutually agreed upon to keep Margera on the straight and narrow, the Jackass OG hit back with a multi-million dollar and movie shuttering 14-claim complaint a couple of months ago.

If it wasn’t such a potential big money loss kick in the gut to Paramount, Margera’s efforts to stop the movie coming out would be almost laughable, all things considered.

Based off the cringe inducing and sometimes gut churning TV series that debuted in 2000, the MTV Entertainment Studios and Dickhouse Productions’ Jackass Forever was originally supposed to come out on March 5, 2021. The pic is the fourth full-length Jackass movie and the first one since 2010’s Jackass 3D. With the Covid-19 pandemic shutting down productions and cinemas, Paramount said in April 2020 that the picture would come out on July 2, 2021. A date that was pushed to September 3, 2021 in July 2020, and then to October 22, 2021 in the spring of this year.

Last month, with Margera’s lawsuit clearly in mind as well as the Delta variant, Paramount pushed again to early next year … a date that they obviously hope is clear of both Margera’s legal moves and personal crisises.