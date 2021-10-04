BAFTA TV Awards Sets 2022 Dates & Rule Tweaks

The 2022 British Academy Television Awards will take place on May 8, with the British Academy Television Craft Awards following on April 24. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday March 30.

Following the org’s annual review of its categories, BAFTA has opted to make the following changes to eligibility and voting this year:

From 2022, Line Producers, Production Managers and Heads of Production can formally have their work recognised as part of the named nominees alongside other members of the production team deemed to have had most creative input.

After the pilot of applying the BFI Diversity Standards to the awards in 2020, and them being formally implemented last year, from next year the requirerment will double, meaning entrants will need to fulfil two criteria – Standard C, which relates to industry access and opportunities, and one other.

UK performers (as defined in the updated rules and guidelines) appearing in shows only eligible for the International category will now individually be eligible for the performance categories.

Reflecting the year-on-year increase of submissions in the International category, the number of nominees in this category will increase from four to six.

The voting rights of members based in the US and overseas will be extended from four categories to all categories from 2022 onwards.

Entrants will be asked whether they have met sustainability criteria set out by the BAFTA albert consortium, which is now in its 10th year. This will not affect entrants’ eligibility for the 2022 Awards but will inform plans for the formal inclusion of eligibility criteria in future years.

“Each year we consult with the industry and review our rules and eligibility criteria to ensure our awards not only reflect an evolving global industry but also help drive positive change, and this year I’m proud that we are stepping up our consultation with the industry on environmental sustainability with a view to formally adopting requirements from 2023 that will ensure a more sustainable industry for all,” commented Sara Putt, Deputy Chair of BAFTA and Chair of the BAFTA Television Committee.