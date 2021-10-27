‘B Positive’: D.B. Sweeney Joins Chuck Lorre’s CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: D.B. Sweeney is set for a heavily recurring role in Chuck Lorre’s CBS comedy B Positive, starring Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch. The role reunites Sweeney with executive producer Lorre with whom he worked on Two And A Half Men.

Created by former Mom co-executive producer Marco Pennette inspired by personal experience, B Positive is about a therapist and newly divorced dad (Middleditch) who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Ashford) who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Sweeney plays Bert, a cook that works at the Valley Hills assisted living facility. He can be a little dense, and his haphazard cooking leads to more than a few disappointing meals. But his new boss, Gina, continues to support him. She sees potential, and a lot of herself, in Bert.

Izzy G, Sara Rue, Kether Donohue and Terrence Terrell, Linda Lavin, Darryl Stevens, David Anthony Higgins co-star.

Former Two and a Half Men executive producer/co-showrunner Jim Patterson serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lorre and Warren Bell and it is produced by Warner Bros Television in association with Chuck Lorre Productions.

Sweeney, who played Larry on Lorre’s Two and a Half Men, is known for such roles as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Eight Men Out, Dish Boggett in Lonesome Dove, Travis Walton in Fire In The Sky, and Doug Dorsey, the hockey player turned figure skater in the classic romantic comedy The Cutting Edge. Some of his other television work includes HBO’s Sharp Objects (HBO) alongside Amy Adams, Fox’s Empire (Fox) and ICE on DirectTV. Sweeney is repped by Stagecoach Entertainment.



B Positive airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.