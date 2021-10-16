‘B Positive’ Creator & Co-Showrunner Marco Pennette Exits CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: B Positive creator and co-showrunner Marco Pennette has left the sophomore CBS comedy.

Deadline understands that former Mom co-exec producer Pennette exited the series, which he exec produced with Chuck Lorre and former Two and a Half Men executive producer/co-showrunner Jim Patterson, at the end of the first season.

The show, which returned for its second season on October 7, is inspired by Pennette’s own personal experience.

Patterson will continue to serve as showrunner for season two, working closely with Lorre and executive producer Warren Bell.

The series stars Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch as Gina and Drew. He is a newly divorced dad faced with finding a kidney donor, and she’s a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own.

The second season kicks off with the pair adjusting to life after surgery and Drew developing romantic feelings.

Izzy G, Sara Rue, Kether Donohue, Terrence Terrell, Linda Lavin and David Anthony Higgins co-star.

B Positive is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.