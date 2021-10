2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More – Updated

There is a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021.

But it’s been a bumpy ride for awards shows, with many canceled, moved or modified in 2020 as the pandemic waxed and waned. In 2021, the schedule seems a little more steady and awards organizations a little more savvy.

The winter months could prove challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, Covid prevention measures are becoming more sophisticated and many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation.

One group that’s had an extra-turbulent year is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes. NBC in May canceled the 2022 telecast amid the HFPA’s many controversies and lack of action, but the HFPA has announced a January 9, 2022 date for the show anyway.

Here is Deadline’s list of remaining event and nomination dates. Check back for updates.

2021-22 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR

November

11: AFI Life Achievement Award: Julie Andrews

15: IDA Documentary Awards nominations

16: ICG Publicists Awards TV nominations (International Cinema Guild)

18: American Cinematheque Award ceremony

21: American Music Awards

29: Gotham Awards

30: National Board of Review honorees announced

30: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

December

3: New York Film Critics Circle honorees announced

6: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations

8: AFI Awards honorees announced

10: PGA Awards documentary film nominations (Producers Guild of America)

13: Critics Choice Awards Film nominations

15: Golden Globe nominations

21: Annie Awards nominations (ASIFA/Hollywood, for animation)

21: Oscars shortlists announcement

January

7: AFI Awards

9: Golden Globes ceremony

9: Critics Choice Awards

11: National Board of Review Awards

11: Make-Up & Hair Styling Guild Awards nominations

12: SAG Awards nominations (Screen Actors Guild)

13: PGA Awards TV nominations (sports, children’s & shortform)

13: WGA Awards TV nominations (Writers Guild of America; also New Media, News, Radio/Audio, Promotional Writing)

15: Governors Awards

17: VES Awards nominations (Visual Effects Society)

21: DGA Awards nominations (TV/commercials)

24: ADG Awards nominations (Art Directors Guild)

16: ICG Publicists Awards Film nominations (International Cinema Guild)

25: CAS Awards nominations (Cinema Audio Society)

25: ASC Awards nominations (American Society of Cinematographers)

26: DGA Awards nominations (documentaries)

27: PGA Awards Film & TV nominations (specials, streamed & TV movies)

27: DGA Awards nominations (feature films)

27: WGA Awards film nominations

27: Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations

31: Grammy Awards (nominations date TBA)

February

5: IDA Documentary Awards

8: Oscar nominations

19: Make-Up & Hair Styling Guild Awards

26: PGA Awards

26: Annie Awards

26: ACE Eddie Awards (American Cinema Editors)

27: SAG Awards

March

5: Spirit Awards

5: Art Directors Guild Awards

8: VES Awards (Visual Effects Society)

9: Costume Designers Guild Awards

12: DGA Awards (Directors Guild of America)

13: BAFTA Film Awards

17: Artios Awards (Casting Society of America)

19: CAS Awards (Cinema Audio Society)

20: WGA Awards (Writers Guild of America)

20: ASC Awards (American Society of Cinematographers)

25: ICG Publicists Awards (International Cinema Guild)

27: Oscars

30: BAFTA TV Awards nominations

April

24: British Academy Television Craft Awards

May

8: BAFTA TV Awards

TBA

AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

AACTA Awards (Australian Academy of Film & Television)

Cesar Awards (France’s Academy of Cinema Arts & Techniques)

GLAAD Media Awards

Golden Reel Awards (Motion Picture Sound Editors)

Kids Choice Awards