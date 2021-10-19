Avan Jogia & Ajani Russell Join Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter In Title Roles Of Crime Pic ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Rising actors Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) and Ajani Russell (Betty) have been set for the title roles in crime feature Johnny & Clyde, also starring Megan Fox (Transformers) and Tyson Ritter (Preacher).

Currently in production, the movie is a spin on the iconic Bonnie and Clyde story and follows two serial killers who are madly in love and on a shocking crime spree. They ultimately set their sights on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss, Alana (Fox), and her head of security, Guy (Ritter).

As we previously revealed, also starring are Vanessa Angel (Kingpin), Bai Ling (The Crow), Robert LaSardo (The Mule), Armen Garo (The Departed), Sean Ringgold (American Gangster), Nick Principe (Vault), Brett Azar (Young Rock) and Sydney Jenkins (Don’t Look Up). Written by Tom DeNucci and Nick Principe, DeNucci (Vault) will direct. Chad A. Verdi (Bleed For This) is producing along with Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr, Paul Luba and Nick Koskoff. Verdi Productions is financing and VMI Worldwide is handling international sales. Executive producers are Andre Relis, David Gere, J.D. Beaufils, Jessica Bennett, Mickey Guerin, Anthony Gudas and Chelsea Vale, with Amy Lippens, Matthew J. Weiss and Ali Cesare co-producing. Canadian actor Jogia is best known for movies including Zombieland: Double Tap and Shaft and next up will be seen starring in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. TV credits include Now Apocalypse, Twisted and Victorious. American skateboarder, actress and model Russell is best known for playing Indigo in the 2018 Sundance film Skate Kitchen and currently plays the same character in Betty, the HBO Max series adaptation of the movie. “The roles of Johnny and Clyde were the last pieces of the puzzle needed. The interest in this film from distributors is mind-blowing”, claimed Verdi. “This is the most diverse cast I have ever put together. The energy that Avan and Ajani are bringing to the table is exciting.” Johnny And Clyde will join Verdi Productions’ 2022 seven-picture release slate that includes Wash Me In The River (starring Robert DeNiro,John Malkovich, Jack Huston) Fortress (starring Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray), Fortress 2 (starring Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray), Castle Falls (starring Scott Adkins, Dolph Lundgren), Damon’s Revenge (starring Tom Sizemore, Michael Madsen, Robert LaSardo), My Father Muhammad Ali and Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story.

Avan Jogia is repped by ICM, The Characters Talent Agency, LINK Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Ajani Russell is repped by WME, Iroko Treehaus, and Granderson Des Rochers.