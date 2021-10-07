Ava DuVernay’s Array Expands Ranks With Six New Executive Hires

EXCLUSIVE: Upon its 10th anniversary as a successful agent of change in Hollywood, Ava DuVernay’s Array is adding six executives to the company.

Array’s new hires include Anne-Marie McGintee as the VP Scripted Programming, coming from Netflix, and MJ Caballero as VP Physical Production from Blumhouse. McGintee and Caballero report to Array Filmworks President Paul Garnes.

“Array continues to expand our mission-driven work to amplify and elevate filmmakers of color and women of all kinds,” Array President Tilane Jones said in making the announcement. “Ava and I are thrilled to welcome these executives who bring share a dynamic commitment to narrative change and social impact.”

Former Freeform executive Jasmine Mazyck now is Director of Publicity at Array, while Eric Fisher joins as Manager of Digital Production from iHeartRadio. Dià Brown joins as Social Media Manager. Mazyck, Fisher and Brown report to Array Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Tobler.

Lastly, Meredith Shea joins the team as Crew’s Director of Industry Relations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She reports to Array Alliance Executive Director Regina Miller.