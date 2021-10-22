Australian Philanthropic Organization Minderoo Foundation Launches Social Impact Film Division With $7.5M Fund

EXCLUSIVE: One of Asia-Pacific’s largest philanthropic organizations, the Minderoo Foundation, is launching a social impact film division with a $7.5M ($10M AUD) fund to support screen projects tackling the global challenges championed by the Perth-based org.

Former Screen Australia senior executive, Richard Harris, will spearhead the division, Minderoo Pictures, as Executive Producer. There are four projects already underway as part of the initiative:

An unnamed feature film from Oscar winner Louie Psihoyos (The Cove) and Josh Murphy (Artifishal); Blueback helmed by Robert Connolly (The Dry); Honey Ant Dreamers directed by Michael Cordell (Year of the Dogs) and Emily-Anyupa Butcher; and First Born, produced by Workshop TV.

Some of the global challenges that Minderoo engages with include plastic pollution, modern slavery and cancer research. In addition to the films themselves, Minderoo Pictures said it is also working to produce high profile, cross-platform impact campaigns, to reach diverse audiences across policy makers, schools, and the business sector.

“Change doesn’t just happen by itself. To have real impact we must motivate people, companies, and governments to act, to reassess their behaviours or start a movement. This is what we hope to achieve through Minderoo Pictures,” commented Minderoo Foundation Chairman Andrew Forrest.

“The arts enrich our lives and nourish our souls, and they can also be a powerful communication tool,” added Minderoo Foundation Co-chair Nicola Forrest. “Long form storytelling through film speaks to us in a unique way. It has the capacity to cut through, it can create movements for change and even trigger cultural shifts. Minderoo Pictures is seeking projects that will reach new audiences and inspire them to join us as we work towards a better, fairer world.”

“Minderoo Pictures is an exciting new player in the global impact film space, at a time when there is a burgeoning demand for films with something to say,” added Executive Producer Richard Harris. “Minderoo Pictures will be a strategic and active production partner seeking the best films, the best teams and the best ways to invest across the film value chain, from development through to production and release. At its heart, Minderoo Foundation believes in the transformative power of the arts to change the world and this new division will allow the Foundation to continue to cut through and inspire global change.”