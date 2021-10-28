Audra McDonald And Ariana DeBose To Guest On Season Finale Of Brian Stokes Mitchell Talk Show ‘Crossovers Live!’

EXCLUSIVE: Two of Broadway’s biggest stars – Audra McDonald and Ariana DeBose – will be the guests of the season finale of Brian Stokes Mitchell’s on demand streaming talk show Crossovers Live!, with portions of ticket sales, as always, benefitting The Actors Fund.

The season holiday finale episode is set for Monday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET. A Stellar Original presentation in association with Atomic Focus Entertainment, Crossovers Live! was created and will be directed by Tom WIggin, and is designed to showcase performers who have made the jump from stage to film, television or music.

Since the monthly series debuted last June, Crossovers Live!, hosted by Mitchell, has featured such guests as Vanessa Williams, Daniel J. Watts, Marc Shaiman, Megan Hilty, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth and David Hyde Pierce.

Blending candid interviews, rare footage and various surprises, the series is livestreamed in New York City and also available on demand. Ticket info is available here, with a minimum of 10% of net proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund.

McDonald has won six Tony Awards – more performance wins than any other actor – and is the only Broadway performer to win in all four acting categories. Her crossover accolades include two Grammy Awards and an Emmy. Broadway credits include Carousel, Master Class, A Raisin in the Sun, Porgy and Bess, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune and of course, Ragtime, teaming up with Mitchell. She also is a founding member of Black Theatre United, a board member of Covenant House International, and prominent advocate for LGBTQAI+ rights.

DeBose made her television debut competing on So You Think You Can Dance and her Broadway debut in the musical Bring It On. Other Broadway credits have included Motown: The Musical, the revival of Pippin, A Bronx Tale and as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which earned her a Tony Award nomination. On film and television, she appeared in the filmed version of Hamilton, Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of Broadway musical The Prom, and most recently in Apple TV’s Schmigadoon!. She will soon be seen on the big screen as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story.