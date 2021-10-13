Asia Pacific Screen Academy Announces Nominees For 14th Annual Awards Ceremony

Nominations in the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) were revealed today with nods for 38 films from 25 Asia Pacific countries and regions. Winners will be announced on Thursday, November 11, at the 14th APSA Ceremony on the Australia Gold Coast. Nominations include Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which won the best screenplay award at Cannes, Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes Grand Prix winning, film A Hero, and the TIFF Platform award winning film Yuni directed by Kamila Andini.
APSA celebrates cinema from over 70 countries, with an enhanced focus on content that reflects the region’s diversity.
Below is the full list of nominees.
BEST FEATURE FILM
A Hero (Ghahreman)
Directed by Asghar FARHADI
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Directed by Payal KAPADIA
Directed by Ryusuke HAMAGUCHI
The Pencil (Prostoy karandash)
Directed by Natalya NAZAROVA
There is No Evil (Sheytan vojud nadarad)
Directed by Mohammad RASOULOF
BEST YOUTH FEATURE FILM
Brother’s Keeper
Directed by Ferit KARAHAN
Moving On
Directed by YOON Dan-bi
Scales (Sayidat Al Bahr)
Directed by Shahad AMEEN
Voices in the Wind
Directed by Nobuhiro SUWA
When Pomegranates Howl
Directed by Granaz MOUSSAVI
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Beauty Water
Directed by CHO Kyung-hun
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
Directed by Ayumu WATANABE
The Knight and The Princess
Directed by Bashir EL DEEK, Ibrahim MOUSA
The Nose or The Conspiracy of Mavericks
Directed by Andrey KHRZHANOVSKY
Where is Anne Frank
Directed by Ari FOLMAN
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Directed by Vitaly MANSKY
Miguel’s War
Directed by Eliane RAHEB
Sabaya
Directed by Hogir HIRORI
The Devil’s Drivers
Directed by Mohammed ABUGETH, Daniel CARSENTY
Writing With Fire
Directed by Rintu THOMAS, Sushmit GHOSH
ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING
Asghar FARHADI
A Hero
Dea KULUMBEGASHVILI
Beginning
Ryusuke HAMAGUCHI
Drive My Car
P S VINOTHRAJ
Pebbles
Kamila ANDINI
Yuni
BEST SCREENPLAY
Asghar FARHADI
A Hero (Ghahreman)
Nasim AHMADPOUR, Shahram MOKRI
Careless Crime
Ryusuke HAMAGUCHI, OE Takamasa
Drive My Car
Dana IDISIS
Here We Are
Asif RUSTAMOV, Roelof Jan MINNEBOO, Ilgar NAJAF
Sughra’s Sons
ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
FENG Yuchao Robbin
A New Old Play
Phuttiphong AROONPHENG
Anatomy of Time
Vignesh KUMULAI, Che PARTHIBAN
Pebbles
NGUYỄN Vinh Phúc
Taste
Akiko ASHIZAWA
for Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS
Alena YIV
Asia
Azmeri HAQUE BADHON
Rehana (Rehana Maryam Noor)
Valentina ROMANOVA-CHYSKYYRAY for Scarecrow
Leah PURCELL
The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson
Essie DAVIS
The Justice of Bunny King
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR
Amir JADIDI
A Hero (Ghahreman)
Levan TEDIASHVILI
Brighton 4th
Hidetoshi NISHIJIMA
Drive My Car
Merab NINIDZE
House Arrest
Caleb LANDRY JONES
Nitram
Further Awards to be announced soon.
