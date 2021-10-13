Skip to main content
Asia Pacific Screen Academy Announces Nominees For 14th Annual Awards Ceremony

Asia Pacific Screen Awards Logo

Nominations in the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) were revealed today with nods for 38 films from 25 Asia Pacific countries and regions. Winners will be announced on Thursday, November 11, at the 14th APSA Ceremony on the Australia Gold Coast. Nominations include Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which won the best screenplay award at Cannes,  Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes Grand Prix winning, film A Hero, and the TIFF Platform award winning film Yuni directed by Kamila Andini.

APSA celebrates cinema from over 70 countries, with an enhanced focus on content that reflects the region’s diversity.

Below is the full list of nominees.

 

BEST FEATURE FILM

A Hero (Ghahreman)

Directed by Asghar FARHADI

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Directed by Payal KAPADIA

Drive My Car

Directed by Ryusuke HAMAGUCHI

The Pencil (Prostoy karandash)

Directed by Natalya NAZAROVA

There is No Evil (Sheytan vojud nadarad)

Directed by Mohammad RASOULOF

 

BEST YOUTH FEATURE FILM

Brother’s Keeper 

Directed by Ferit KARAHAN

Moving On 

Directed by YOON Dan-bi

Scales (Sayidat Al Bahr)

Directed by Shahad AMEEN

Voices in the Wind 

Directed by Nobuhiro SUWA

When Pomegranates Howl

Directed by Granaz MOUSSAVI

 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Beauty Water 

Directed by CHO Kyung-hun

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko 

Directed by Ayumu WATANABE

The Knight and The Princess

Directed by Bashir EL DEEK, Ibrahim MOUSA

The Nose or The Conspiracy of Mavericks 

Directed by Andrey KHRZHANOVSKY

Where is Anne Frank

Directed by Ari FOLMAN

 

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Directed by Vitaly MANSKY

Miguel’s War

Directed by Eliane RAHEB

Sabaya

Directed by Hogir HIRORI

The Devil’s Drivers

Directed by Mohammed ABUGETH, Daniel CARSENTY

Writing With Fire

Directed by Rintu THOMAS, Sushmit GHOSH

 

ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

Asghar FARHADI

A Hero

Dea KULUMBEGASHVILI

Beginning

Ryusuke HAMAGUCHI

Drive My Car

P S VINOTHRAJ

Pebbles

Kamila ANDINI

Yuni

 

BEST SCREENPLAY

Asghar FARHADI

A Hero (Ghahreman)

Nasim AHMADPOUR, Shahram MOKRI 

Careless Crime

Ryusuke HAMAGUCHI, OE Takamasa

Drive My Car

Dana IDISIS

Here We Are

Asif RUSTAMOV, Roelof Jan MINNEBOO, Ilgar NAJAF 

Sughra’s Sons

 

ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

FENG Yuchao Robbin 

A New Old Play

Phuttiphong AROONPHENG

Anatomy of Time

Vignesh KUMULAI, Che PARTHIBAN

Pebbles

NGUYỄN Vinh Phúc

Taste

Akiko ASHIZAWA 

for Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS

Alena YIV

Asia

Azmeri HAQUE BADHON

Rehana (Rehana Maryam Noor)

Valentina ROMANOVA-CHYSKYYRAY for Scarecrow

Leah PURCELL

The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

Essie DAVIS

The Justice of Bunny King

 

 BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

Amir JADIDI

A Hero (Ghahreman)

Levan TEDIASHVILI

Brighton 4th

Hidetoshi NISHIJIMA

Drive My Car

Merab NINIDZE

House Arrest

Caleb LANDRY JONES

Nitram

 

Further Awards to be announced soon.

 

 

