Warner Bros. Buys Ashton Kutcher Comedy ‘The Masters Of Mini-Golf’ For HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm Productions has sold its comedy The Masters of Mini-Golf to Warner Bros. for HBO Max, the company announced today.

Ashton Kutcher will star in the film, which is currently in development. It centers on a golf hustler (Kutcher) and his older brother who decide to take their schemes from the PGA to the Masters of Mini Golf (yes, it’s a real thing). They quickly realize, thereafter, that while the holes might be smaller, the competitors and the challenges are much, much bigger.

Ava Tramer and Ari Berkowitz are set to script the feature, which Kunis will produce with Kristina Sorensen, with Orchard Farm partners Lisa Sterbakov and Cami Curtis exec producing.

Tramer and Berkowitz are a writing duo also currently at work on a holiday movie for Paramount Players. The pair have also worked on features for Warner Bros. Animation and TriStar, while staffing and developing independently in TV, having first teamed up on the spec script (Please) Maternity Leave, which was named to the Black List in 2018.

Orchard Farm Productions is represented by CAA, Patti Felker, and J.R. McGinnis. Tramer is repped by Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; Berkowitz by Artists First, CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer; Sorensen by Jesse Nord of The Nord Group. Kutcher is with Untitled Entertaiment, CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.