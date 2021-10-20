Frances’s Asacha Media Group Hires International Co-Pro Chief Maria Ishak From All3Media International

Asacha Media Group, the French production group formed last year by former Zodiak and Endemol execs, has signed up an All3Media International Senior Vice President as Head of International Content and Co-Productions.

Reporting into founders Marina Williams and Gaspard de Chavagnac, Maria Ishak joins the firm immediately, leading on co-production and co-funding opportunities and working with Asacha’s production companies across Europe and the UK.

She joins from distributor All3Media International, where she was Senior Vice President, North America, helping develop the outfit’s co-production strategy and securing sales for Jack Thorne drama Help and ITV documentary Diana. She has previously worked for Fremantle, Blue Chalk Media, Passion Distribution and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Williams and de Chavagnac said she will “play a central role in Asacha’s ongoing growth strategy,” adding that Ishak “brings deep industry relationships across traditional networks and streaming, as well as strong experience in both scripted and factual.”

Asacha has been active in the indie market since launching in early 2020, having acquired UK producers WAG Entertainment and Death in Paradise producer Red Planet Pictures.