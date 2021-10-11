Skip to main content
Amazon Prime Video Reveals Title Of Its Jason Katims Series, Releases First-Look Photos

AS WE SEE IT
Harrison (Albert Rutecki), Jack (Rick Glassman), , and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) in Amazon Prime Video's 'As We See It.' Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has revealed that its upcoming Jason Katims series will be titled As We See It and released three first-look photos.

The series tells the story of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, their aide and sometimes even each other, the trio experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.

The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.

AS WE SEE IT
Amazon Prime Video

Katims serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern also executive producing. Jesse Peretz directs and executive produces the first episode.

Based on an Israeli format, As We See It comes from True Jack Productions, Universal Television, Israel’s yesStudios and Amazon Studios.

Katims is the creator of Relativity, Roswell and Parenthood.

No premiere date has been set.

Must Read Stories

