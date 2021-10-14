Casting Society Sets Date For 37th Artios Awards

The Artios Awards has its callback date, and it’s going green, so to speak. The Casting Society of America said today that its 37th annual trophy show is set for St. Patrick’s Day — Thursday, March 17.

The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles — in-person, if Covid protocols permit — but no venue or nominations date was announced. The awards honor the contribution of casting professionals in feature film, TV, theater, short film and shortform series in 20 categories. See the Artios timeline below.

The eligibility dates for feature films are March 1-December 30, 2021; for TV, theater, shorts and shortform series, the dates are June 1, 2020-May 31, 2021

Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence in Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award and the Associate Spotlight Award are TBA.

“We are planning for this year’s Artios Awards ceremony to be in person, pending the current Covid-19 situation in Los Angeles,” said CSA president Kim Williams, whose guild will mark its 40th anniversary next year. “It will be wonderful to see nominees, CSA members and supporters come together to celebrate the work of these outstanding casting directors. Last year’s ceremony, which was streamed virtually worldwide, was a tremendous success, and we will build upon that to create an incredible show.”

Top honors at the virtual 2021 Artios Awards went to The Trial of the Chicago 7, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Soul, One Night in Miami and Minari.

Here are the key dates for the 37th annual Artios Awards:

Phase 1 (Television, Theatre, Short Film & Short Film Series):

Friday, September 3

Open submissions:

Monday, October 18

Close submissions

Thursday, October 28

Open nominations ballot

Monday, November 15

Close nomination ballot

Tuesday, November 16

Open final ballot

Friday, December 3

Close final ballot

Phase 2 (Feature Films)

Friday, December 3

Open submissions

Monday, January 3

Close submissions

Friday, January 7

Open nominations ballot

Friday, January 21:

Close nomination ballot:

Wednesday, January 26

Open final ballot

Wednesday, February 9

Close final ballot

Thursday, March 17

37th annual Artios Awards ceremony

TBA

Artios Awards nominations