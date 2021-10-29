Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Global Leaders Who Ignore Climate Change Are “Liars” And “Stupid”

Ahead of the COP26 UN climate change summit, which gets underway on Sunday, Arnold Schwarzenegger has delivered a scathing rebuke of global leaders who refuse to combat climate change by claiming they are protecting jobs.

Speaking to the BBC, the Governator said that those who hid behind the shield of the economy when ducking the subject of global warming were “stupid” and “liars”.

“You can protect the environment and protect the economy at the same time,” he explained. “We figured out how to do it [in California], it’s all about having the balls to do it.”

Schwarzenegger said California had managed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, taking them back to the same level as in 1990, while also being the U.S. state with the largest GBP, at $3.3 trillion. He added that going green was “the best job creator”.

The former actor said that one of the reasons he was continuing his prominent fight against climate change inaction was that environmentalists “have a problem with communicating”, drawing a parallel with the film biz.

“Facts and figures won’t sell the ticket,” he explained. “If you’re going to sell a movie you can’t talk about how you did the financing or what special effects you used, you have to tell the story, you have to make people go and see the movie, seduce them in.”

Quizzed as to how he rationalized his views on the destructive effects of global capitalism with his status as a republican, Schwarzenegger replied, “You can have global capitalism but you have to be smart about it. You can have the best [economy] is the world, but if people are dead, they’re dead, it’s over.”