Arnold Oceng, Vanessa Donovan, Tim Reid, Brandi Harvey & Femi Oyeniran To Star In UK Rom-Com ‘Finding Forever’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been set on Finding Forever, a UK romantic-comedy from writer-director Clare Anyiam-Osigwe.

Arnold Oceng (The Good Lie), Vanessa Donovan (The Truth) Tim Reid (Swagger) Brandi Harvey and Femi Oyeniran (The Intent 2: The Come Up) will lead the pic, which is set in a gospel church in London.

The story follows three best friends at different stages in their respective relationships: one is a serial dater (Oyeniran); another is in a fledgling marriage (Philips Nortey); and another is a bachelor (Oceng) newly engaged to Destiny (Donovan). Things take a turn as pressures from work and a nagging fiancée tip the groom over the edge.

Also joining cast are Georgia Curtis (Black Widow), Winston Ellis (No Time To Die), Ellen Thomas (Johnny English Reborn), Verona Rose, Vincent Jerome (Wonder Woman), Evelyn Duah (It’s A Sin), Kane L Pearson (Small Axe), Adi Alfa (The Intent), Wil Johnson (Fedz), Judith Jacob (No Shade), Frankie Clarence, Sophia Leonie, Julian London, Sharon Oji and Vikki Earle.

Producers are Finding Forever Ltd, BUFF Originals, Ajaib Singh Kalsi and Jesse Quinones (Woolfcub Productions). Production is set to get underway in the spring.

101 Films International will share the script and assets with buyers at next week’s American Film Market.

This is director Anyiam-Osigwe’s sophomore feature after No Shade.

Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe said: “Everyone at BUFF Originals is delighted to welcome such a plethora of British and American talent on board. We have an exciting mix of youth and experience, and we’re primed and ready to commence sales at AFM”.