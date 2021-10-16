Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Black Adam’ First Look Unveiled By Dwayne Johnson At DC FanDome

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ BTS Reel Dropped During DC FanDome

Aquaman
Warner Bros

DC FanDome dropped a behind the scenes reel today for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with director James Wan and stars Jason Somoa and Patrick Wilson talking up the sequel, however, the studio isn’t making the footage available online to fans. The pic comes out on Dec. 16, 2022 and the first Aquaman  is the highest grossing DC film of all-time making $1.1 billion worldwide. There’s shots of Momoa in water tanks on the set and what’s very clear is that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta is definitely the enemy in part 2. “It’s a globe trotting story” promised Wan.

DC retweeted fanboy shots from the DC FanDome presentation. Here’s some looks:

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad