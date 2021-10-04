‘For Auld Lang Syne’: Apple TV+ Sets Original Peanuts Holiday Special

Holiday season is officially rolling in at Apple TV+ as the streaming platforms sets its first original Peanuts holiday special, For Auld Lang Syne. The special comes from Apple’s expanded partnership with WildBrain.

In For Auld Lang Syne, after the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve.

The special will debut on December 10.

For Auld Lang Syne is based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is produced by WildBrain Studios. The new special is from a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, and written by Galatis, Montogomery and Clay Kaytis who also directed. Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano serve as executive producers alongside Paige Braddock for Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, and Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi for WildBrain Studios. Also from WildBrain Studios are producer James Brown, pre-production producer Timothy Jason Smith and associate producer Cassie Price.