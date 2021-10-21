‘Raymond And Ray’: Maribel Verdú & Sophie Okonedo Join Apple Studios Film Opposite Ewan McGregor & Ethan Hawke

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Studios’ Raymond and Ray has added Maribel Verdú and Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo to the cast alongside Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. The pic is now filming in Virginia.

The Rodrigo García-directed movie follows half-brothers Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely grave-digging.

Verdú will star as Lucia, a partner and caretaker to Raymond and Ray’s father. Her character is described as one having the innate strength and alluring personality that will mend the broken family in the wake of the father’s death. Okonedo plays Kiera, a no-nonsense nurse and a source of comfort for Raymond and Ray’s father in his final days. She enters the world-weary Ray’s life at this vulnerable moment and shakes him out of his torpor.

Eleven-time Goya Award nominee and two-time winner Verdú starred in Y tu mamá también and Pan’s Labyrinth. Okonedo received a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for Hotel Rwanda and starred in The Secret Life of Bees. She made her Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun receiving a Drama Desk Award nom for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her turn as Ruth Younger.

Raymond and Ray is produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, who’ll produce through their Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer are EPs.

Okonedo is repped by Hamilton Hodell and Peikoff Mahan. Verdú is repped by Trini Solano.