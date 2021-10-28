Apple And Comcast Set Two-Way Streaming Distribution Deal

Comcast has set a streaming distribution deal that will put its Xfinity Stream and Sky Go apps on Apple TV and integrate Apple TV+ on a number of Comcast platforms.

The company announced the arrangement during this morning’s third-quarter earnings call.

Xfinity Stream, which enables subscribers to watch their TV bundle across devices, is already on major streaming platforms like Roku and Samsung smart TVs. The Sky Go app, similarly, is widely available in the UK and Europe.

Apple TV+, which launched two years ago as a stand-alone streaming offering, will be coming to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex offerings as well as the new XClass smart TV as well as Sky Q and Sky Glass. (It is among many third-party services integrated into Comcast offerings, joining Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and a range of others.)

“We’re working together with our partners to deliver the best apps and experiences,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in announcing the deal.

Later in the earnings call, Roberts reflected on the streaming alliances and how they fit with the company’s other initiatives. Comcast, by his estimation, enables some 5 billion entertainment streams a week across 75 million devices. “We have huge, global scale,” he said.

Making strategic deals in streaming emphasizes “what we do well,” Roberts said: “aggregation.” Elaborating on that point, he said a primary mission for Comcast is to “find a way for consumers to get to what they want faster, personalize it and have fun along the way.”

Integrating apps and expanding reach outside of traditional linear footprints will only expand the company’s scope, he said. “It’s great for streamers and streaming services,” he said. “Our importance to the streaming universe will continue to grow. Certainly, the Apple announcement today is another iteration of that.”