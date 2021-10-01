APA Boards Horror ‘The Retaliators’; ‘The Beehive’ Wraps; ‘The Sopranos’ Actor Signs With Key Management – Global Briefs

APA Boards Horror ‘The Retaliators’

EXCLUSIVE: APA has boarded horror-thriller The Retaliators for domestic and international sales, following its world premiere at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest in August. The film, which is produced by Better Noise Films, will have its North American premiere as the Opening Night Film at Screamfest Horror Film Festival on October 12. It is also slated to screen at Australia’s Night of Horror, Fantasm’s Shock Reel Cinema Fest Orlando, Horrorthon Ireland, Russian International Horror Awards, Orlando Film Festival, and Germany Fantasy Film Festival. Directed by Samuel Gonzalez Jr. and Bridget Smith, The Retaliators follows the story of a broken pastor through unimaginable grief and his search for revenge. Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), and Joseph Gatt (Game of Thrones) headline the cast, with guest appearances from Jacoby Shaddix, front man of Papa Roach, as well asZoltan Bathory and Ivan Moody from Five Finger Death Punch. Derek Kigongo, Kyle Loftus, and Jim Osborne of APA are handling the title for international sales. They jointly said, “We believe that The Retaliators has tremendous global potential based on the response it received at its UK world premiere and the number of invitations received from Festivals around the world. We’re looking forward to the North American premiere at Screamfest at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.”

‘The Beehive’ Wraps in Canada

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Lasheras’s sophomore feature The Beehive has wrapped photography in Langley, British Colombia. The film tells the story of an inquisitive young girl, her angsty teenage brother, and her self- righteous father who put their family conflicts aside in the face of a pandemic alien invasion. The project is produced by Lasheras’s company Soler Pictures, Arun Fryer (AGA Films), and Mike Johnston (Studio 104 Entertainment), alongside Sushant Desai (Sitting Duck Pictures), and Michelle Morris (Lily Pictures) as Executive Producers. Financed by Telefilm Canada, Creative BC and the Indigenous Screen Office, the sci-fi thriller is pre-licensed to CBC, APTN and Hollywood Suite. “The Beehive is an engaging sci-fi thriller with a moving family drama at its core. We responded to Alexander’s script immediately and it’s been so rewarding seeing the team bring it to life. We are especially excited for audiences to meet newcomers Meadow Kingfisher and Kaydin Gibson who anchor the film with their commanding performances.” commented Hilary Hart of Game Theory Films. Up top is a first look at the movie.

‘The Sopranos’ Actor Signs With Key Management

EXCLUSIVE: Joseph R. Gannascoli, known for his long-running stint on The Sopranos, has signed with Los Angeles-based Key Management. A former professional chew, Gannascoli’s credits also include Micky Blue Eyes and Ed Wood. ”It’s an honor to be working with an amazing and unique actor like Joseph. Looking forward to the journey together,” said Key Management head Tal Drori.