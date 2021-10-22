Skip to main content
20th Century Lands Rights To 'Darby Harper Wants You To Know' Starring Storm Reid

New Guillermo Del Toro/Scott Cooper Horror Film ‘Antlers’ Offers First Look Clip

The first look clip for Searchlight Pictures’ Antlers is out, featuring some creepy creature action from director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass and Hostiles) and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro.

In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas), whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

The film is based on the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca. Producers are Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer, and J. Miles Dale.

Watch the clip above.

