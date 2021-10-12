Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong Join Anne Hathaway In James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’ For Focus

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong are set to join the cast of Focus Features Armageddon Time with James Gray writing and directing. Anne Hathaway is also on board as are newcomers Banks Repeta along with Jaylin Webb and Ryan Sell. The film is currently in production in New York.

The film is a coming of age film inspired by Gray’s life in a pre-Reagan America set in Queens, New York. Gray is also producing along with Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan and Rodrigo Teixeira producing as well. Lourenço Sant’Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez will be executive producing. Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S. and Universal Pictures International will distribute overseas.

Hopkins is coming off a big year, winning his second Oscar for his critically acclaimed role in Sony Classics’ The Father. Strong is also coming off a big win, taking home the Emmy for best actor in a drama series for his role in at last years’ Emmy awards for his his role in HBO’s Succession. Season three bows on Oct. 17.

